Adebayor unfollows Funny Face on Instagram after he disrespected him

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Sometimes our own mistakes cause a lot in our lives but we do not know; Funny Face and Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor had been the best of friends. Some people might even term their relationship as brothers since they did almost everything together and were really close.
A couple of weeks ago, Funny Face got the whole of social media talking when his baby mama left his home with his twins(Ella and Bella).
He got very emotional to the extent of posting every single hour, saying all sorts of things about his baby Mama; he even accused his baby Mama of being an ally with his colleague actor Lilwin.
Funny Face also dared some of his fellow comic actors(Lilwin, Kalybos, and Bismark The Joke) to deny the allegations or he releases the numerous evidence he has against them.
Fast forward, Emmanuel Adebayor, Bola Ray, and Fadda Dickson called Funny Face asking him to desist from those social media posts and try settling his issues amicably since those are personal issues and do not need to be addressed on social media.
Funny Face listened to them for a moment, and then he went off again, getting very emotional on social media and making several other posts.
Emmanuel Adebayor who probably felt disrespected took to Instagram to unfollow his brother Funny Face. He probably did not see any reason for following Funny Face and seeing all those ‘unnecessary’ posts on social media when he actually asked him to desist from it countless times.
Funny Face then realized Adebayor unfollowed him thus took to social media to announce it and to beg for forgiveness from his senior brothers Adebayor, Bola Ray, and Fadda Dickson for disrespecting them. We also made our checks and realized Adebayor indeed unfollowed Funny Face.
Take a look at his post below:
View this post on Instagram
Ghana dis is me .. NaNa Yaw Oduro Boateng .. I can never be somebody am not .. been through a whole lot from last year November till today a.. my ex girlfriend says I have frauded her 53,000 dollars because I said I won’t marry her again .. reasons known to me and my family .. fast forward friends turnkng into enemies .. now me and my baby mama drama .. my twins dat I will even lay down my life for was taking away from me .. I couldn’t say certain things or release some videos cos no matter what .. she is da mother of my twins .. now came through case of family turning me against people dat love me and wanted to support my craft .. now @e_adebayor has been one of da number one pillar in my life and career .. to which he has even got disgraced because of me .. to @e_adebayor bro I can never beg u enough or say anything to defend myself .. I was wrong I should have stop posting when u asked me to .. but I still went ahead to do it .. what I was feeling in me .. with my girls ( my #EllandBella ) not being around me . Only Jehovah can explain .. am sorry @bolarayofficial and @faddick if I dissapointed u .. was really going though a lot .. dat I couldn’t explain for u my ppl to understand .. in all .. I accept my mistake and wanna give my life a second chance .. but just noticed my hommie @e_adebayor just unfollowed me .. pls one day let @e_adebayor .. like he said sometime ago .. bro one day the world will understand our story .. will always be ur number 1 one fan .. no matter what.. .. I named my children after you for a reason Bro .. you believed in me .. when nobody did .. and I still stand by it .. Friends for life bro ?????? .. ready to be a better person ????????
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Bulldog on what exactly happened on UTV between Lilwin and Funny Face
- Funny Face and Nana Romeo patch up after he united with Lilwin,
- Funny Face pours out his heart in a letter after smoking peace pipe with Lilwin
- Funny Face apologizes to Ghanaians for outburst on live TV
- My folly caused my two failed marriages - Funny Face
- Read all related articles