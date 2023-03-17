Adekunle Gold surprises his mother with a new house on her 60th birthday

Images from Adekunle's mother's birthday

Adekunle Gold, a popular Afrobeats musician, has gifted his mother, Folakemi Kosoko, with a house on her 60th birthday.

In videos circulating on social media, the celebration that had friends and family in attendance was held in an undisclosed location on March 16.



During the party, the singer presented his mother with the documents for her new home, leaving everyone present in awe.



The video of the moment was shared on social media by comedian and actress Kie Kie, with a caption that read, “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”



The party was attended by notable celebrities such as Falz, Simi, and others while Adekunle Gold gave a live performance of his new song, 'Party No Dey Stop.'



This generous gift comes on the heels of his recent signing with Def Jam Records, the country's largest music label and home to industry titans such as Rihanna, Kanye West, and Jay Z.





ADA/OGB