'Adelaide the Seer' out with latest single dubbed 'Count on You'

Adelaide the Seer has released her latest single, titled, "Count on You."

"Count on You" is a heartwarming song about God’s unfailing nature.



Adelaide's soulful vocals and poignant lyrics make for a powerful and uplifting listening experience.



“The song, ‘Count on You’ is from within. And I wrote this song because people break promises and fail us, but God remains reliable and unfailing at all times. I hope this song is received strongly by listeners and loved ones, and make a positive impact in their lives”, Adelaide stated.



COUNT ON YOU" IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF SO MANY INSPIRING, ENCOURAGING, THRILLING, AND COMFORTING SONGS AHEAD. Believe Me, I am touching on different angles this time around and I Know the chain of Songs that will be coming for my CAMP will touch one need or another of my listeners please keep supporting and loving me," Adelaide said.

The song is now available on all streaming platforms and for more information kindly visit 'Adelaide the Seer's website.



Kindly watch the video below:



