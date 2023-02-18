0
Adelaide the Seer shocks netizens by performing a popular TikTok dance trend

Adelaide The Seer Adelaide the Seer dances

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adelaide The Seer, a visually impaired Ghanaian singer, has surprised social media users with her impressive dance skills.

The budding singer shared a video on her official TikTok account in which she executed a choreographed routine for a South African Amapiano song.

In the video, she asked her followers to give her feedback on her performance.

“Trying the latest trend????. I believe I did well????????????. Good morning fam,” she shared.

Some netizens were amazed by her skills and expressed their admiration, while others inquired how she could learn the dance moves despite being blind.

A few followers also offered prayers for her well-being.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “Eii am short words is she really blind, oh God please let her regain sight.”

Another stated, “God has his own mysterious way to help people in such situations..that's why humans can never n will never understand this man called God. God be with u.”

“Adelaide, see????you can't tell me you can't see oo...can't even do this dance. Like God is amazing,eiii am scared of God herrrr I mean how??” a third expressed.

@adelaidetheseerofficial Trying the lastest trend????. I believe i did well????????????. Goodmorning fam. #trending #fyp #goviral #adelaidetheseer ♬ original sound - Justin99


Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
