Adina Thembi releases tracklist for her first studio album

Singer, Adina

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Adina Thembi Ndamse better known by her stage name Adina has released the tracklist of her first studio album.

The album titled 'Araba' will take listeners through Adina’s musical journey. The two-time VGMA female vocalist of the year shared the cover art and the tracklist via her Instagram page.



Some of the songs were written by DJ Vyrusky, Sam Olatodun (of Citi TV’s Voice Factory fame), Kwame Farkye, Mercy Addison Richie Mensah and KiDi.



The songs were produced by Richie Mensah, KiDi, DJ Vyrusky, and Clifford Machingafa with Mark Mantey playing the role as the instrumentalist.

The album will be released on October 30, 2020.



Check the tracklist below:



