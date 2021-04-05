Adina makes history: Highest female nominations ever

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have unveiled nominations for the 22nd Edition of the Scheme.
The announcement event was broadcasted on TV3 and on social media via Charterhouse Live. The hour-long event was packed and compact with performances from the Afro Harmony Band, Eno Barony, Kobby Salm and Efe Grace, Adina and Epixode, Mr. Drew and Mister Okyere.
Adina Thembi made history at the end of the announcement by becoming the first lady to receive 10 individual nominations and 1 featured nomination making her total hits at VGMA22 11. This feat is seconded only by Ebony who posthumously bagged 7 nominations in the 19th Edition in 2018, she won 4 of the awards including the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade, making her the first female to win it.
The highlife, Afropop singer, songwriter joined the VGMAs in 2018 with just a single nomination – female vocalist which she won and subsequently been featured ever since, but has never really made it into the history books until this year. Her nominations for the 22nd edition of the VGMAs are as follows;
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – Why
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song - Take care of you
Record of the year - Daddy's little girl
Best Music Video - Why
Songwriter of the year - Hyedin
Best Female Vocal Performance - Hear Me
Collaboration of the year - Take Care of You
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
Album of the year – Araba
Artiste of the year
Feature
Collaboration of the year - KiDi - One Man
To top it for the females, it is also the first year 2 Ladies have been nominated in the Artistes of the Year Category since the inception of the scheme. Adina Thembi and Diana Antwi Hamilton become the first two women to attain this feat. It is indeed a good year for the females in the industry.
The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, KPMG, DStv, Mentos, CloseUp and powered by Charterhouse.
