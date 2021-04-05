Adina makes history: Highest female nominations ever

Singer Adina Thembi

Source: Charter House

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have unveiled nominations for the 22nd Edition of the Scheme.

The announcement event was broadcasted on TV3 and on social media via Charterhouse Live. The hour-long event was packed and compact with performances from the Afro Harmony Band, Eno Barony, Kobby Salm and Efe Grace, Adina and Epixode, Mr. Drew and Mister Okyere.



Adina Thembi made history at the end of the announcement by becoming the first lady to receive 10 individual nominations and 1 featured nomination making her total hits at VGMA22 11. This feat is seconded only by Ebony who posthumously bagged 7 nominations in the 19th Edition in 2018, she won 4 of the awards including the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade, making her the first female to win it.



The highlife, Afropop singer, songwriter joined the VGMAs in 2018 with just a single nomination – female vocalist which she won and subsequently been featured ever since, but has never really made it into the history books until this year. Her nominations for the 22nd edition of the VGMAs are as follows;



Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – Why



Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song - Take care of you



Record of the year - Daddy's little girl

Best Music Video - Why



Songwriter of the year - Hyedin



Best Female Vocal Performance - Hear Me



Collaboration of the year - Take Care of You



Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste



Album of the year – Araba

Artiste of the year



Feature



Collaboration of the year - KiDi - One Man



To top it for the females, it is also the first year 2 Ladies have been nominated in the Artistes of the Year Category since the inception of the scheme. Adina Thembi and Diana Antwi Hamilton become the first two women to attain this feat. It is indeed a good year for the females in the industry.



The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, KPMG, DStv, Mentos, CloseUp and powered by Charterhouse.