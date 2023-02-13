Adina shares her frightening experience living with fibroid

Ghanaian female composer, Adina

Ghanaian female composer, Adina Thembi, has shared her experience living with fibroid and being told by a lab technician that she was pregnant.

Speaking with Doreen Avio, the artiste mentioned that she never thought she could have fibroid because she lived a healthy life.



However, sometime last year, her tummy got bigger, which made her feel uncomfortable in her body, so she went on a quest to get answers.



“Late last year, I had a bulge in my tummy. I was eating well and exercising, and the nature of the job requires that I do all these things. So I was working out and doing what I needed to do, but I kept getting this bulge, and it started looking unpleasant, so I said, "Let me check."



"Also, my sister had surgery for a fibroid. My mother had a fibroid but never had surgery. Because of my healthy lifestyle, I didn't think I would get it that early, but then it happened,” she said.



While trying to find answers, the female vocalist noted that the first person she had gone to seek help from told her she was pregnant.

According to her, there was no way she could be pregnant and not know until she met a female doctor who educated her on fibroid and helped her to overcome her fears.



“The first guy I went to, said that I was pregnant. I would know if I was, every girl would know if they were, but that was when I got in touch with Doctor Yaa, and she said it's normal. I was even depressed because it was too heavy for me.



“After all, I knew having a fibroid meant having surgery, and I wasn't sure if I was prepared for it or what the consequences would be. In Ghana, they said that if you have fibroids surgery, you must give birth. I was like, 'Am I ready to give birth? Where am I in my career?' It was pretty crazy,” she shared her fears.



