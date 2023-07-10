Adjetey Anang cheated on his wife multiple times

Adjetey Anang with his wife at the launch of his book

In his memoir ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’, which was launched on his 50th birthday, actor Adjetey Anang admitted to cheating on his wife both emotionally and physically.

This aspect of his life was captured in chapter nine of the book titled ‘Marital Challenges and Imperfection’. Among others, he gave a narrative about how his conversations with some women led to the incidents.



“You could say I was naive from the start about subtle amorous hints and perhaps made a lot of assumptions about people’s motives till it was too late. Soon, I got bolder, more daring, and adventurous, and sometimes I initiated flirtatious conversations and led many on.



"I have been in very compromising situations with ladies. Some started as admiration and fun and after frequent chats, developed into flirting and occasionally went too far,” he stated on page 115 of the book as sighted by GhanaWeb.



“Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically,” he added.



Describing his action as “inappropriate behavior”, the actor apologized to his wife and “every lady I have been on that path with”, disclosing that “I’ve struggled to forgive myself and these experiences have been the lowest points in our marriage and nearly tore us apart”.



‘Pusher’ as he is widely known, expressed gratitude to his wife Elom Anang and God for forgiving him.

He wrote: “I’m grateful for God and Elom’s forgiveness and the love that has kept us going strong through those dark times.”



The memoir tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years. The memoir tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.



Meanwhile, Adjetey Anang has unveiled his health charity known as the One in a Million-Health Foundation. This was done simultaneously during the birthday celebration. The seeks to provide quality healthcare resources to persons in deprived regions. The charity is named ‘one in a million’ since it intends to gather a million people who will commit to donating GH₵1 every day for 10 years to help underprivileged folks.



The event which was characterized by pomp and pageantry was graced by some notable politicians including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu; and Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People's Congress (APC).



The showbiz industry was well represented with the presence of a tall list of personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Eddie Nartey, Gloria Sarfo, Van Vicker, Fiifi Coleman, Martha Ankomah, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Joselyn Dumas, Jessica Williams, Akofa Edjeani, and Naa Ashorkor.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.











BB