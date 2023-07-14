1
Entertainment

Adjetey Anang reacts to the harsh criticisms from Ghanaians for cheating on his wife

Adjetey Anang And Wife3.png Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has reacted to the backlashes he has received following the publication of his memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience.’

The actor has since been lambasted for cheating on his wife, among others, after a chapter in his book captured the said escapades.

However, during a recent interview on TV3’s ‘Midday Live,’ the veteran actor openly acknowledged that he was prepared for negative feedback and expressed his lack of surprise at encountering such comments.

He wondered why people of the same race will focus on tearing each other down.

“It was expected, I knew that people will go the way they were going. I find it as such an irony because I’ve heard so many people criticize the West for painting Africa in all those negativity and now we are doing a bit worse,” he shared.

He emphasized that rather than sustaining and focusing on negativity, we should concentrate on the positives and learn from these experiences.

“If you keep on harping on the negatives, what do you expect, it’ll be repeated but what are the lessons to learn out of these things,” he advised.

