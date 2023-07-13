Adjetey Anang stripped

Adjetey Anang

People have different narratives about individuals and this could be based on perceptions, hearsay, and personal encounter. The narratives could either be positive or negative depending on what was witnessed or what ensued when paths crossed.

For some industry stalwarts who have had an experience with Adjetey Anang, inking the anecdotes about the actor’s personality in his memoir, was an avenue to tell the public who Adjetey Anang really is.



Adjetey Anang, 50, launched his memoir on his golden jubilee anniversary. The memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love, and the two brains behind the series (Wakefield Ackuaku and Ivan Quashigah) and actor Majid Michel had a story to tell when Adjetey gave them an opportunity to say their piece in Chapter 7 of his book.



The likes of Dr. Joyce Aryee, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Leila Djansi, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Apiah, Shirley Frimpong-Manso had their time on the Testimonials pages.



Below are portions of the submissions GhanaWeb has compiled.



1. Ivan Quashigah



I saw him for the first time, a lanky, frail-looking young man. He had this air of confidence around him though. He was soft-spoken and would hardly say anything unless spoken to. His character was very solemn and he seemed pretty reserved for an actor. Honestly, I had my doubts about his abilities at first glance. I wondered why he came highly recommended.



On set, Adjetey maintained a level of professionalism that was admirable. He was never late for a shoot. He never gave excuses and would always be ready for his scenes. He made my work easy as he always came well-prepared. He was dedicated and professional in his approach to the project. I know his level of discipline rubbed off on a number of people who were on set with him.



There were a number of young actors who often showed signs of pride at the sight of stardom. Adjetey remained humble. He carried the show on his shoulders right from the start. The story was never about Pusher, but Adjetey's hard work, sheer talent and excellent acting made Pusher the star of the series, Things We Do for Love.





2. Majid Michel



When the first episode of Things We Do for Love was released watched it keenly. First because my sister was on the cast and secondly, because I knew the script and wanted to find out how the various actors would play out their roles. In that very first episode, I witnessed talent at work! I witnessed for the first time, the Pusher character as played by Adjetey Anang, and suddenly felt my sister had actually downplayed the abilities of the man! Wow! I was awed. How he handled himself, how he churned out that particular character from the script was simply beautiful.



I had read the script and knew how the role played out. But what Adjetey did to Pusher is something every actor would admire. That experience was life-transforming for me. I clearly began to understand how diversity plays its role in how characters are developed. I realised there is never one single way of playing any role. I had seen Adjetey and I had seen Pusher and I was never ever going to forget how I felt the first time I saw him!



I had heard about him and read his lines before I saw him. But to date, I still don't understand how he animated the words in that script to light up a character many Ghanaian youths came to love.







3. Wakefield Ackuaku



Adietey made the Pusher character so lively he lit up the screens with his agile acting. He handled the role so well Pusher literally became the star of the show. What most people didn't know was that Adjetey researched and came up with different ways of improving his character. And he performed his duties with tact and brilliance. He had good interpersonal skills that were brought to bear upon the show. He made it very easy for everyone around him and found a way to keep everyone close.



What I saw Adjetey do with the Pusher character was completely phenomenal, that special swagger, the style of speaking and the confidence he portrayed when in character was just beyond belief. It came as no surprise he won so many hearts with his brilliance in that role. And to date, many still remember him as Pusher; even I!







4. Dr. Joyce Aryee (Founder and Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries)

He had this interesting name - Pusher, anytime I saw him act, I could see passion because I have seen many people try to dissuade him, people who thought being a Christian and being in the filmmaking industry was inappropriate.



Interestingly, when he set out to act, he was loved; whenever he played a role, he played it with so much sincerity and made it look so real! You can't help but love Adjetey. Today he has grown into a larger-than-life figure. I love his passion, perseverance and firm faith that what he is doing is what God wants him to do.







4. Dzifa Gomashie (Veteran actress, politician)



If there is anyone in the field now that is interested in practicing our craft, you are the best person they should learn from and emulate. There is a lot to admire about you but your humility is so endearing. You rarely come across people who naturally know something and have trained for it yet are as down to earth as you are.







5. Kwame Sefa Kayi (Veteran actor, broadcaster)



Adietey resonates talent even from his early years of acting, you could tell this man had the craft; he was gifted and very disciplined, something most people in the entertainment industry lack. He is one very flexible character and makes time for what is important. One admirable thing about him is his versatility, he is able to play different roles and adapt to different characters seamlessly. Adjetey's portrayal of roles is so captivating and genuine that it etches itself into your memory.







6. Leila Djansi (Movie producer)

It is a hectic task to find a man like A dietey in the Ghanaian film industry. I have worked with lots of actors in Ghana and I can vouch for him and rate him highly for not only his discipline of being on set when needed but also the commitment to the material after it is produced in terms of marketing, promotion or the distribution of it: he wholeheartedly supports what he does. Unlike others, you do not have to beg him or pay him extra to support the finished material he has put his effort in to and that is an admirable trait.







7. Yvonne Nelson (Actress, movie producer)



What sets Adjetey apart is not only his immense talent but also his sense of humility. Despite his remarkable achievements, he remains down-to-earth, treating everyone with respect and kindness. His calm demeanor and unwavering pursuit of perfection and excellence serve as a beacon of positivity on every movie set. Being in his presence is an inspiration in itself.







8. Jackie Appiah (Actress)



What truly captivates me about Adjetey is his unwavering commitment to his craft, both on and off the set. He radiates a profound sense of discipline and professionalism that is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Whether we find ourselves amidst the hustle and bustle of a film production or in the tranquil moments of everyday life, Adjetey's exemplary conduct remains steadfast and endearing. It is a quality that speaks volumes about his character and sets him apart as a true role model.







9. Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Movie producer)



I have known Adjetey for a long time, and there's only one consistent experience I have had with Adjetey, DEDICATION. This is a guy who has always shown up and delivered his utmost best no matter the circumstance.

Whether it's showing up to lend friendly support for anything at all or his work, Adjeteys dedication is solid as a rock.



I have featured Adjetey in several productions, movies, and series alike. And in all of these times, there's never been one single moment, not one scene, not one take, not one episode or a day or time that he was ever out of character. His FOCUS is what makes him unique. I have never come across any actor with that kind of focus. It's simply amazing.







