Admit Kuami Eugene is the ‘hottest cake’ now, not you - Guru told

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known by stage name Guru, should accept the fact that Kuami Eugene is currently the “hottest cake” in the country's music industry, this is according to renowned entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

There's an ongoing beef between Guru and Kuami Eugene on what the latter says the former has on many occasions disrespected his boss, Richie of Lynx Entertainment and since he [Eugene] is under that record label, he cannot grant Guru a collaboration.



This did not go down well with Guru as he took to his Facebook page to respond to Kuami Eugene. According to him, the only reason he needed collaboration was the fact that he admires Eugene's crafts and nothing more.



Appearing on Entertainment Review show on Peace FM Saturday, the popular pundit stated that although Guru is not an artiste who is struggling with his craft, the latter should not be deceived that he is on top of the country's entertainment ladder.



To Arnold, highlife and afrobeat singer - Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, is currently the top artiste in Ghana, so a collaboration between the two would have uplifted Guru's career.



“First of all, let me congratulate Guru. Talk about the artistes with many hit songs and he's one of them ...and you cannot take that from him. He's been in the industry for close to 2 decades and I believe he can mount a platform with about 2 or 3-hour show with back-to-back songs. However, I do not think Guru is on top, I will not also say he is struggling.” Arnold's position stated.

He continued, “...But let's be fair and blunt with ourselves, we know whenever an artiste is on the top. Guru has been on the top way back before but currently, he is not on top. When you are on top, you are relevant, you are dominant, you are prominent within that space, you are able to garner attention, he's not there.”



“So if there's something the artiste and his management want to do now to get him to the top, let's fix it but let's not deceive ourselves and say you're on top, you're not on top and that's a fact.” He told Guru who was a guest on the show.



But in reaction to the comments, Guru argued that winning the Artiste of the Year slot does not automatically make an artiste the overall best as the former seemed to suggest.



“How do you analyse whether an artiste is on the top or not?” Guru questioned the popular pundit adding that “then I have a problem about that. You have been crowned Artiste of the Year so you are on the top, how many hits songs did you produce to be on the top? What relevance are you talking about that I don't have?” The NKZ boss argued.



The Kpa Kpa Kpa Movement hitmaker explained that an artiste can get all the praises at a certain point in his career and subsequently lose all the accolades but that does not mean he [Guru] has lost his relevancy and prominence.