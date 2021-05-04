Adomaa debunks rumours she's on a music hiatus following new movie role

Adomaa says she has not taken a break in music

Afro-Jazz singer, Adomaa, has clarified concerns that she has gone on a music hiatus, explaining that far from the fears, she is not on any such break.

This has come about as the singer has been seen featured in a Ghanaian telenovela series, Dede, which airs on the recently launched Akwaaba channel on DStv.



According to a Graphic Showbiz report, the young singer who burst onto the music scene with Stonebwoy’s Baafira in 2016, although it seems much has not been heard of her, she has been quite active in the music scene too.



“I accept that it’s been a while but I have not stopped doing music. I’m still into music and presently working on a project which I am hoping to bring out this year.



“Music and acting are jobs in the entertainment industry even though they have their own pros and cons. However, if others have been successful with the two, then I can also do it.

Any time I get the chance, I go to the studio to work on my project so I have not pulled the brakes on my music, I’m very much active,” she explained.



Her debut acting was in the movie, Bad Luck Joe, and is already enjoying good reviews as the lead character in Dede, a brainchild of award-winning filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso.



The 2018 Unsung Act of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is vying for the Record of the Year with her Be Your Own Beautiful at this year’s VGMA.