Adomaa gets real about attempting to bleach her skin and her struggles in the music industry

Adomaa's interview with Yaa Somuah

Source: Yaa Somuah,Contributor

The journey to stardom can be tough and one person who has had her fair share of ups and downs is Adomaa. In a recent interview with Yaa Somuah, the Ghanaian singer/actress admitted to battling with imposter syndrome and also finding it difficult to handle fame at the start of her career.

She said: “I don’t think it is normal for any human being to live their lives where everybody is a part of every single thing that they are doing. The celebrity kingdom is not normal, I feel like everybody has vulnerable moments, has everyday lives and there are certain things you want to keep for yourself, there are certain things you allow yourself to be open to family, there is a version of yourself that you allow to be open to friends, there is layers to it but when you are in this spotlight you have no privacy and it is not normal".



Adomaa has come a long way with regard to self-love and self-confidence. During the interview, Yaa Somuah asked her if she has ever had any insecurities regarding dark skin and light skin comparisons. The songstress disclosed that even though she grew up in a sheltered environment, she started having insecurities when she went to boarding school in Nigeria. Adomaa revealed that she used to hear statements such as: "Oh you are so dark, oh my God the sun in Ghana, does it burn people.”

Adomaa said: “It made me feel very very insecure, I am not proud of it but there are times I actually attempted bleaching just to fit in".



Adomaa who was the lead character in the TV series ‘Dede’ recounted terrifying experiences of how some fans harassed her due to her role on the show.