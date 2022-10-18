0
Menu
Entertainment

Adomaa ready with another 2022 single

67569628 Adomaa

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Singer and actor Adomaa has indicated her readiness to release a second 2022 single.

‘Circus’ is the second single to herald the star entertainment figure’s extended play (EP) called ‘Becoming Adomaa’.

The song advertised for release on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, comes after her piece ‘In the Clouds’.

The lead character in the popular ‘Dede’ television series, Adomaa, today, Monday, 17 October 2022, tweeted: “[Clown face and music notes emojis] Welcome to the Circus [clown face and music notes emojis]. Will it be fun and exhilarating? Or will it be a nightmare waiting to happen?” to prompt fans and attached a snippet of the song in a video.

Welcome to the Circus

Will it be fun and exhilarating? Or will it be a nightmare waiting to happen?

My POV

‘Circus,’ the 2nd single from my upcoming EP #BecomingAdomaa

Out this Wednesday, 19-10-22

Pre-save link:https://t.co/fgsxYtcHa8 pic.twitter.com/K0sq0nmwdi

— a d o m a a (@adomaa_music) October 17, 2022

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama