Adonko RTP Awards to honor Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), will honor founder of the EIB Network Dr Kwabena Duffuor at this year’s edition.

The former Bank of Ghana governor would be the only personality to receive the RTP honorary award for 2020.



EIB Networks GHOne TV, Starr FM, Kasapa FM, Agoo TV, Agoo FM, Ultimate FM etc with their on-air personalities have also bagged over thirty nominations in various categories.



Organisers of the event have also announced the full nomination list for this year’s edition which happens to be the 10th.



The list which was released on Friday, August 14 saw some of Ghana’s biggest names in the media space compete for the award and year-long bragging rights in various categories.

The nominees announced for over forty-one categories will kick-start the call for voting as it has been associated with the scheme since its inception in 2011.



The 2020 Adonko RTP Awards is scheduled for October.



The scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the field.

