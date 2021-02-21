Adorable moment as Medikal finally reveals daughter’s face

Medikal and Baby Island

Ghanaian Rapper and Businessman, Medikal, has finally shown the face of his daughter months after hiding the child’s face from the public.

After confirming the birth of the child in August 2020 via his music video ‘Odo’, Medikal on Sunday, February 21, 2021, announced his new EP which has the face of his daughter (Baby Island) as the cover artwork.



Dressed in a white baby dress with a white headband, the baby is captured at the back of the cover of the EP which has five tracks listed on it.



To make the reveal, the AMG businessman shared the said picture with the caption “AMAZING GRACE “EP” COMING SOON!!”



His wife, Fella Makafui also shared a similar post on her social media pages.

However, it has become a norm among Ghanaian celebrities to hide the faces of their children several months after giving birth and this has sparked some level of controversies in recent times.



The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Tracy Boakye among others have towed similar lanes.



Read the post below:



