Advise your people, not Ghanaians - Officer Sammy Young to Nathaniel Bassey

Officer Sammy Young

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian-USA-based gospel artiste, Officer Sammy Young has responded to a comment made by Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey about Ghanaian gospel artiste writing their songs in English.

In an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM, the fast-rising gospel artiste Officer Sammy Young explained to Ola Michael that, Nathaniel Bassey should advise the singers in his country rather.



He stated that Nigerians don't sing Ghanaian songs in their churches but Ghanaians do sing their songs while they don't even understand the language.



Moreover, he encouraged his fellow gospel artiste to sing in their local language so that they could express themselves. He also added that the lyrics of the songs can be translated into English so that when people listen to the song, they will understand what you mean.

"I have been a chef for 30 years in Ghana before traveling abroad. Ghanaians in Texas were not patronizing me so I later joined the Prison service and became a Correction officer", he disclosed.



Sammy Young promised to break the longest Guinness Cooking record.



Officer Sammy Young is out with a new song tilted "Ayeyi Ntoma". It is available on all streaming platforms and don't forget to add it to your playlist.