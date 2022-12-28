2
Menu
Entertainment

Adwoa Safo celebrates her 41st birthday with a special message

Sarah Adwoa Ibn Safo Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, turned 41 years old on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Adwoa Safo, who in 2022 made headlines and dominated social media conversation for her unexplained long absence from Parliament, has thanked God for seeing her through the years despite the numerous challenges.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former deputy Majority Leader of Parliament published an image that captured her in an all-white dress in honour of her birthday anniversary.

Her message reads: "What a year it has been. But God has seen me through it all. To God be the Glory. #itsabirthdaydistin,"

Meanwhile, followers of the popular MP have sent her good wishes.

Some also wished Adwoa Safo long life and good health to perform her duties in the coming year.

Check out the post below:





OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo