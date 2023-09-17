Adwoa Safo is a joker, I will be very disappointed if she wins NPP primaries again - Ola Michael

Ola Michael and Adwoa Safo

Entertainment pundit Ola Michael has hit hard at Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo following her apology and her expression of interest in running for MP again..

Sarah Adwoa Safo finds herself at the center of political controversy following her return to the Ghanaian political scene after a 9-month absence.



The former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection had faced scrutiny and calls for her dismissal due to her prolonged absence from parliamentary and government duties.



Ola Michael, speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV, didn't mince words when he described Safo's political maneuvers as those of a "joker" in Ghanaian politics.



He criticized her for seemingly abandoning her constituency while engaging in activities like dancing on TikTok.



“There are some few jokers in Ghanaian politics, one of the jokers is Sarah Adwoa Safo. This woman could abandon her constituency and be dancing on TikTok. And at a point in time she made it seem as if she wasnt interested in Ghanaian politics. Now she wants to come and contest again?” he fumed.



Ola Michael expressed his concerns about her return to politics, stating that if she were to win the NPP Dome-Kwabenya primaries, he would be deeply disappointed and even consider distancing himself from politics.

“Its easy to be a politician in Ghana. Ghanaians forget too easily, and the politicians take advantage of that…If she wins the NPP Dome-Kwabenya primaries, I will be very disappointed. In fact, I will wash my hands off politics,” he declared.



His comments joins that of other players in the political space and entertainment, including Blakk Rasta and Afia Schwarzenegger, who critiqued her for her past behaviour and her desire to run for MP again despite the controversies.



ID/SARA



