Adwoa's Amazing World: The social media page promoting African culture and heritage

Source: Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah

Meet Adwoa Nuamah, an author of children's books and the creator of Adwoa's Amazing World on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, where she promotes African culture and heritage.

Adwoa believes that social media have become a great challenge to our culture and heritage as Africans and people of African descent. Age-old customs and traditions that espoused selflessness, compassion, respect, loyalty and other virtues seem to be disappearing in this age of social media. It is for these reasons, among others, that she created Adwoa's Amazing World, a social media page.



Adwoa's Amazing World employs innovative approaches including videos and storytelling to educate and entertain not only children, but also adults interested in exploring and learning fun and eye-opening facts about Africa and beyond.



Old African stories and folklores, as well as new stories, told on Adwoa's Amazing World not only highlight the richness of our African culture but also to educate and entertain the entire family.

Do you remember nostalgic stories like “The Hawk and The Hen”, “Mr. Gyebi and His Sons”, “Red Lions and Green Hawks”, and "Kente Weaving at Bonwire"? What about African folklores like "Kwaku Ananse and the Wisdom Pot"? Enjoy these stories and more on Adwoa's Amazing World.



