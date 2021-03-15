Afenyo-Markin applauds Nana Ama McBrown for 'brilliantly' hosting ‘United Showbiz’

Nana Ama McBrown is the host of United Showbiz

Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has applauded Nana Ama Mcbrown for a 'spectacular' ‘United Showbiz’ show on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

It turns out that the Deputy Majority Speaker of parliament has been monitoring the show for some time now and for that particular edition, he got blown away.



On Saturday, March 13, 2021, UTV hosted some legendary female gospel musicians including, Diana Hopeson, Abena Ophelia, and Abaawa Connie for the United Showbiz programme.



That particular edition has been praised by many including the MP who took to his Facebook page to register his excitement about it.

Taking to his Facebook wall, he wrote:



“Nana Ama McBrown doing so well with her show on UTV. A very innovative programme! Kudos to her. Reviving old gospel talents! Great”