Afia Pokua ‘Vim Lady’ shares adorable wedding photo, Ayisha Modi reacts in epic style

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady)

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady has shared what looks like a wedding photo on her Instagram page.

The Despite Media employed journalist captioned the photo is her favorite out of the many that were taken by her photographer that very day.



Already, her friends like Ayisha Modi are forcing her to confirm if it is a photo she took when she secretly married because, in the photo, she is seen wearing a nice and simple ring on her wedding finger.



Reacting to the stunning photo of Vim Lady, Ayisha Modi wrote “am seeing a Ring on that beautiful finger of yours! Arrrrr Afia report yourself yoooooo”



Not too long ago, Vim Lady took to her Instagram page to share photos of her American-based husband who was not known by many until she went abroad for holidays.

Before she shared those photos, news of her secret wedding had made a lot of waves online on several occasions.



See the photo below:



