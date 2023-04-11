Afia Pokua's advice to 'overconfident' Bryan Acheampong

Afia Pokua and Bryan Acheampong

The comment by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency who announced at a rally plans of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not handing over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next presidential elections has attracted backlash from some concerned Ghanaians.

Speaking at a unity walk at Mpraeso last Saturday, Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, declared that his party will do everything in its power to win the presidential seat.



"...It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost,” he assured supporters.



Broadcaster, Afia Pokua, nicknamed Vim Lady has mocked Bryan Acheampong for his overconfidence in the NPP's ability to maintain the presidential seat and 'break the 8'.



He referred the MP to the infamous 'comfortable lead' statement made by Koku Anyidoho during the 2016 elections that witnessed the NPP unseating the NDC's John Mahama despite the party's hope of maintaining the seat.



In a piece of friendly advice to Byran, Vim lady wrote: "Eiii hon, paaa, You will not handover sen? Ask Koku Anyidoho to tell you how they moved from "comfortable lead" to opposition. Focus on fixing Ghana and not elections. Wait till the election results come and you go talk true."



Meanwhile, the NPP has defended Bryan Acheampong over his comments which the opposition NDC and some citizens claim incite violence. They have called for his arrested while others have asked the legislator to apologise.

On the back of these calls, the lawmaker has refused to retract or apologise.



