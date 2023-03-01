53
Menu
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger and A Plus mock Nigerians with an embarrassing photo of Tinubu

Afi And A Plus Tinubu Afia Schwarzenegger and A Plus react to Tinubu's election

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On March 1st, 2023, Bola Tinubu won Nigeria's presidential election by defeating his closest rival, Peter Obi, and other contestants.

While many Nigerians celebrated Tinubu's victory, some were not pleased with the outcome.

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, and political analyst, Kwame A Plus, both posted on Instagram, expressing their views on the election results.

Afia Schwarzenegger's post, which featured a photo of the 70-year-old looking dejected and confused while wearing a Jalabia and a hat, suggested that Nigerians had made the wrong choice.

She wrote, "Okay ooo…Since this is what you want...Congratulations Nigerians...Africa is proud of you all."

Meanwhile, A Plus appeared to question the decision of Nigerians, writing, "Wei????‍♂️????‍♂️ Aaawell... Congratulations Sir," after asking if Tinubu was really the man Nigerians had voted for.

The posts by Afia and A Plus generated a lot of reactions from netizens, with some Nigerians accusing the pair of being ignorant of Nigerian politics and not understanding the election's significance.

This is not the first time Afia Schwarzenegger and Kwame A Plus have sparked controversy on social media. Their posts highlight the deep divisions in Nigerian politics and the polarizing nature of social media.

The election results underscore the contrasting views of Nigerians on Tinubu's leadership capabilities.

While some see him as a capable leader who can take Nigeria to the next level, others view him as a representative of the old political order that has failed to address the country's many problems.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The People's Person ???????? (@kwameaplus)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
Related Articles: