Afia Schwarzenegger can never shut me up - Nana Tornado

Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado

Actor Nana Tornado went silent on social media for weeks until his long-time rival, Afia Schwarzenegger dared to mock him in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Afia who managed to resurrect her 2023 beef with Tornado announced that she finally nailed him by staging a meeting with the latter under the guise of an informant.



It would be recalled that in February this year, Nana Tornado alleged that Afia had snatched someone's husband and blackmailed him into marrying her.



In his attempt to get more information about the purported marriage, he fell victim to Afia Schwarzenegger who was behind an Instagram account that promised to feed him with news that can destroy the popular media personality.



Nana Tornado who trusted the informant arranged for a meeting but was stood up at a popular hotel in Ghana as the person never showed up.



He was secretly videoed and mocked for failing to do due diligence on social media.



Afia in her interview with Zion bragged about shutting Tornado up for good, a statement that has vehemently been opposed.

Angered by her words, Nana Tornado took to Facebook to defend his name and maintain that his rival can never silence him.



"Today, Zion can interview the same woman who insulted and ridiculed him. You allowed her to insult me...without YouTube views, you can't live.



"Afia in your little mind, you have shut me down. You sat on that foolish boy's platform to disrespect me. Can you shut me down? That can never be done and especially not from you...remember that I saved you when your ex-husband Abrokwah threatened you with acid...you claim to have won adding that all the information I gave about you were false...tell me about the lie you claim I told the public. Tell Ghanaians, was it not true that your husband caught you in bed with another man?... Asibolanga, you are not intelligent for admitting your son is a homosexual," he said.











OPD/BB