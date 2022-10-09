Afia Schwarzenegger defends Nana Agradaa

Afia Schwarzenegger has asked Ghanaians to cut Evangelist Patricia Asiedua popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ some slack, following the recent 'scam’ allegations the latter has been hit with.

Afia strongly believes that the ‘so-called’ greedy victims who willingly gave out their monies to the evangelist should rather be blamed for their woes.



Earlier, in some videos that went viral, Nana Agradaa’s aggrieved congregants said they trusted her words and gave out various sums of money in the hopes of receiving multiple folds as she had promised.



Some of the victims of the supposed scam said they traveled very long distances to meet Nana Agrada to collect their money after her promises failed.



The incident has since sparked several concerns as several netizens have criticized the affected church members for being gullible to the self-styled evangelist, who has a history of swindling people.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who also shared her two cents on the development, vehemently insists that Agradaa is innocent.



“Jesus Christ, who died for our sins, did not take money from people in church. Jesus Christ, in whose name we pray did not double money for people in church. So, if you willingly and greedily gave out your money to someone to spend, thank God. At least we have been able to fish out the stupid people in our midst. I don’t believe Agradaa did that but even if she did, God bless her abundantly,” She stated in a Tik Tok live.

“I just hope that Ghana Police is not going to waste our taxes, my taxes on stupid things like this,” Afia added.



Watch the video below:















EB/BOG