Afia Schwarzenegger defends embattled 'side chick' chides Naana Donkor, other critics

Deborah Seyram Adablah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Naana Donkor

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has waded into the ongoing back and forth between social media influencer Naana Donkor and embattled side chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

One can recall that after the court threw out Seyram’s suit against a married man and ordered her to pay a sum of $10,000 to the defendant, Naana Donkor commented on the development by raining curses on her, saying she will land an unfaithful husband in the future.



Deborah also hit back, attacking Naana Donkor, and roping in her entire family.



But sharing her two cents on the development, Afia Schwarzenegger has justified Seyram Adablah’s reaction.



Afia defended the embattled ‘side chick’ while blaming Naana Donkor for wading into an issue that does not concern her.



“Seyram doesn’t respect; it’s true. But the question is, did Naana Donkor respect her? It’s not good that Seyram said certain things. It wasn’t pleasant. But those of you saying Seyram went too far—did Naana Donkor go too far? I don’t care about the sugar daddy issue.

"People on social media should learn how to mind their business. We are not relatives here; we don’t know each other. Naana made a mistake by commenting on the issue. When you live in a glass house, you don’t throw stones. What was she expecting the girl to say when she was angry? I saw the video; Naana Donkor was mocking the girl,” she said.



Afia Schwarzenegger also bemoaned the ‘insensitive’ act of individuals constantly mocking others who have shortfalls rather than assisting them.



She then cautioned Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of minding their business.



“Ghanaians have this habit of kicking people when they’re down. We are attacking and mocking her instead of helping someone who has made mistakes. Was Deborah the first person to be someone’s side chick? We need to mind our business as Ghanaians,” she said.



Check the video below





ID/EB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.