Afia Schwarzenegger drags Gabby Otchere-Darko into her fight with Mzbel

Afia Schwarzenegger, Gabby Otchere-Darko and Mzbel

Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has dragged leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko into her ongoing beef with former friend Mzbel.

In a Facebook post, Afia Schwarzenegger seemingly dared Mzbel to provide evidence she [Mzbel] was bribed by Mr. Otchere-Darko to tarnish the image of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"Mzbel tell Ghanaians when Gabby Otchere Darko gave you a 4×4 to come and say stuff about NDC because he doesn’t know you," her post read.



It is however unclear where and when Mzbel leveled such an allegation.



In the last couple of days, the two female personalities have been throwing shots at each other amid some wild allegations.



A few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview on Neat FM claimed her relationship with Mzbel soured because the musician slept with her [Afia Schwarzenegger's] boyfriend.



She also alleged that Mzbel once asked her to sleep with UT Bank boss Kofi Amobeng, who Mzbel dated in the past because it was the only way she would get money to feed her son.

She labeled Mzbel as prostitute, a "rape ambassador" and stupid. She further cautioned Mzbel to run her mouth at her own peril, stressing she would not hesitate to release more dirty secrets about the musician.



"You remember begging me to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng because that is the only way he will feed your bastard son? Curse me with Antoa if I am lying," the comedienne dared.



"Be a woman and say fi. Come and tell the world the flagbearer you are black mailing before I do. Bush meat, cheap whore, even Castro used and dump your stinking p*ssy," Schwarzenegger berated.



In a sharp rebutal, Mzbel tounted Schwarzenegger and dared her to release her so-called dirty secrets.



"Whatever it is you think I have achieved in life that is making you bitter to lie this bad, may you achieve it too times 100 na this level of anger is dangerous for your height. You think you can use me to tarnish other people for some dog bone as usual abi? Is it not obvious that you’ve already been cursed? Don’t worry, maybe in the next life, your imaginary man may actually exist," parts of Mzbel's post read.



