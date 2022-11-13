Afia Schwarzenegger flies to Turkey for a hair transplant procedure

Afia Schwarzenegger get hair transplant done

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared a video of her sitting in a clinic in Turkey about to get a hair transplant procedure done.

According to the actress cum socialite, she was going through the procedure for health reasons.



She detailed in her caption that accompanied her post, that she will have other surgeries to remove a mole and also to work on her dislocated knee.



“Hi, fam. Am in Turkey for a couple of surgeries.. gonna be here for some weeks since. I am doing a lot on my health.



“My knee as well as a hair transplant n removal of moles or whatever it’s called. Can’t disclose everything here because some of you are witches n wizards,” she shared on Instagram on November 13, 2022.



Afia also said the surgery will take a few weeks to complete and that she will keep her netizens updated on her surgical journey.



Afia is the second celebrity aside from Kisa Gbekle to share openly with the world their body enhancement procedures.

ADA/WA