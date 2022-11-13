5
Menu
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger flies to Turkey for a hair transplant procedure

AFIA SCHWAR (1) Afia Schwarzenegger get hair transplant done

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared a video of her sitting in a clinic in Turkey about to get a hair transplant procedure done.

According to the actress cum socialite, she was going through the procedure for health reasons.

She detailed in her caption that accompanied her post, that she will have other surgeries to remove a mole and also to work on her dislocated knee.

“Hi, fam. Am in Turkey for a couple of surgeries.. gonna be here for some weeks since. I am doing a lot on my health.

“My knee as well as a hair transplant n removal of moles or whatever it’s called. Can’t disclose everything here because some of you are witches n wizards,” she shared on Instagram on November 13, 2022.

Afia also said the surgery will take a few weeks to complete and that she will keep her netizens updated on her surgical journey.

Afia is the second celebrity aside from Kisa Gbekle to share openly with the world their body enhancement procedures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold