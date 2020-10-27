Afia Schwarzenegger gets 'mad' over claim that she took $100,000 from Wontumi

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger (R) and Chairman Wontumi

Afia Schwarzenegger has been enraged by rumours that she ditched the NDC and joined the ruling NPP after receiving a backhander of $100,000 from Chairman Wontumi.

Known to be a staunch NDC sympathizer, the comedienne has for reasons best known to her switched sides to the NPP.



In a video posted on her YouTube channel months ago, Afia was seen endorsing the NPP and Nana Akuffo Addo’s Free SHS initiative.



She stated that other parents whose kids are yet to transition into the Secondary School system also deserve to benefit from the initiative hence the need to vote the President back in power in the Dec 2020 polls.



The sudden switch in support of the incumbent government came as a surprise to many with some suggesting the NPP may have greased her palm.



A post shared on her Instagram page shows the Ashanti Regional Chairman- Bernard Antwi Boasiako, famously known as Wontumi, endorsing the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Bosomtwe constituency, Hon. Yaw Adutwum.

The actress and media personality in clearing her name captioned the post, ”Ghanafuor I beg you with the holy spirit..stop spreading lies that Chairman Wontumi gave me $100,000…Even 1000 ghc he hasn’t given me..I beg you people…Me kyeri nkwasiasem paaa.”







Afia denied ever receiving a penny from the NPP to root for them.



She has, however, been seen in recent videos lashing out at the NDC and threatening to expose some of their corrupt dealings whilst in office.