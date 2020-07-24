Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger goes half-naked for the gram

Social media commentator Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian award-winning comedian and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger is doing the most on the gram at the moment.

The controversial and outspoken actress has shaken up Instagram with a video showing her half naked, huge butts.



Afia Schwarzenegger caused quite a stir on her Instagram page when she shared the video yesterday.



In the one-minute video, she is seen walking around her house with her butt naked while jamming to Nana Akyeampong’s hit single, “Na Anka Ebeye Den”.



The former Despite Media employee is not new when it comes to nudes on social media.

She occasionally shares nude and raunchy photos and videos of herself and bragging about her gorgeous physique.



Her latest video attracted comments from fellow celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, Kisa Gbekle and Archipalago.



Watch the full video below if you are above 18.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.