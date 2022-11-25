Afia Schwarzenegger goes vulgar on people talking about her thick lips

Afia Schwarzenegger shows off thick lips

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has gone vulgar on some unidentified people she claims have a problem with her thick lips.

In an Instagram post, she made sure her lips stood out by lining them with a pencil and using nude lipstick to give them volume.



The controversial socialite while flaunting her lips, played one of Daddy Lumba's famous songs, 'Bubra', which talks about how different people like different features about other people others don't.



In a caption that came with her post, she emphasised that people who talk about her lips are the ones with smaller lips, and such lips throw her off.



“To those of you who have a problem with my thick lips..smh just so you know…your small lips disgust me as well. Your mouth is like my a***,” she said.



Her post comes shortly after she shared a viral video of her in Turkey getting a hair transplant for a receding hairline and loss of hair.



According to Afia, she was going through the process for health reasons and revealed in her caption that she would have other surgeries to remove a mole and work on her dislocated knee.

Afia also disclosed that the surgery would take a few weeks to complete and that she would keep netizens updated on her surgical journey.



Afia is the second celebrity aside from Kisa Gbekle to share openly with the world their body enhancement procedures.





ADA/BB