Entertainment Sun, 12 Jul 2020

Afia Schwarzenegger holds plush birthday for daughter with McBrown, Moesha and others

Afia Schwarzenegger has pampered her daughter with a plush birthday graced by stars.

The social media commentator’s daughter, Pena Geiling E Amankona, turned 6 for which her mother, Afia Schwarzenegger, held a birthday party to celebrate her in a very memorable way.

The birthday which happened at a residential facility saw actress Nana Ama McBrown who came along with her daughter and bags of gift for the birthday celebrant.

Other popular faces spotted at the birthday party includes actresses Moesha Boduong and Tracey Boakye who played a major role in keeping the party lit.

Thanking all those who contributed to Pena's birthday, her mother shared photos from the celebration and wrote "I can't thank all of you enough...but I will continue to pray for divine blessings upon your household. May the God that gave me a beautiful daughter like @penalistic_pena continue to beautify your lives with great things"

View this post on Instagram

This is how @tracey_boakye surprised my nephew @kwaku_danso_yahaya . Thank you for loving me just as I am.

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



View this post on Instagram

I can't thank all of you enough...but I will continue to pray for divine blessings upon your household. May the God that gave me a beautiful daughter like @penalistic_pena continue to beautify your lives with great things. @she_loves_stonebwoyb if I start talking it won't end,the love and support is endless, you define sisterhood so well.@tracey_boakye our dear @penalistic_pena is lucky to have an Aunty like you.@iamamamcbrown your kind is rare,Thanks for surprising my baby girl. @empress_gifty u know I love you sis. @ohemaawoyeje words are not enough to express my gratitude.@moeshaboduong pena is lucky to have you as her God Mother,thank you for loving her like your own @sellygalley @yemmeybaba @iamphylxgh @ghhyper1 @beautiful__backdrops @louissaahacquahman @iamstashgrey @divastrend @benzyafrica @ramavisionsbam @cutecutparlour @possiblemakeup @itskathynails @fiifipratt1 @comedianwaris @bosphorus.accra @dannyvanbrown @mayaasesignature @quophiakotuahghana @arxstudios @antwi_ciara God bless your beautiful souls #osikanikaakyireat6

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

Check out the photos and videos from the posts below.

View this post on Instagram

Just wait for the video my darling @iamamamcbrown ..words won't be enough Thank you @iambabymaxin #osikanikaakyireat6

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



View this post on Instagram

Dear @moeshaboduong The minute @penalistic_pena met you she fell in love with you and sometimes I even get jealous of the way she adores you. Thank you for being a wonderful godmother #osikanikaakyireat6

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



View this post on Instagram

#Ghhyperlive : The Empress Got An Empress ! @iamamamcbrown Shows Off Cute Daughter @iambabymaxin at @penalistic_pena ‘s Birthday Party ?? —— Cc @queenafiaschwarzenegger @comedianwaris : : : : : : : #ghhyper #ghana #idoghana #ghanagirls #ghanakids #baby #happybirthday

A post shared by Gh Hyper ???????? (@ghhyper1) on



View this post on Instagram

#Ghhyperlive : Awesome Scenes As Adorable @iamamamcbrown Arrives With @iambabymaxin at @penalistic_pena ‘s Birthday Party Happening now At Christian Village : : : : : : #ghhyper #ghana #ghanagirls #happybirthday

A post shared by Gh Hyper ???????? (@ghhyper1) on

Source: pulse.com.gh

