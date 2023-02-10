‘Afia Schwarzenegger is a second wife to a chief’ – Tonardo drops another bombshell

Nana Tonardo and Afia Schwarzenegger

Nana Tonardo has alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger is married to a chief, as a second wife.

The popular socialite disclosed this while confirming reports that Afia is indeed married.



Earlier, videos capturing Afia Schwarzenegger all glammed up in a bridal kente gown, flaunting her ring, went viral on social media.



Afia’s Schwarzenegger’s manager, Ben Duker, and her ‘Mafia gang’ mate, Tracey Boakye, also shared videos from the event on social media.



Yet, it appears netizens were still hungry for more information regarding the development.



However, Nana Tonardo, has stormed social media to confirm the reports saddled with more allegations.

“Afia Schwarzenegger has snatched someone’s husband with maximum speed. She is now a second wife to a certain chief. As for them chief, I wont mention his name now. At the right time, the chief’s wife will speak. Men really have a problem. I don’t know what it is about Afia Schwarzenegger. Is it about her artificial butt, face, nose, face and body? What is so special about her body?



“You blackmailed the man and that’s why he hurriedly married you. All these will come out one day. We both know the man doesn’t love you. You blackmailed the man and even collected a Toyota Prado from him. People are working with their hands, but as for you, the only thing you can do best is just to blackmail people. You blackmail for a living,” he added.



Watch the videos below:





EB/AE