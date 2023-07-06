Afia Schwarzenegger is not a celebrity; she is a social commentator - Kwadwo Sheldon

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon and socialite, Afia Schwar

Ghanaian youTuber and social commentator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has expressed his views on Afia Schwarzenegger, stating that he does not consider her a celebrity.

In a recent video shared by blogger Marigyata, the outspoken social commentator, made his stance clear, dismissing any notion of Afia Schwarzenegger being classified as a celebrity.



Kwadwo Sheldon started by acknowledging that by speaking about Afia Schwarzenegger, she would be retaliating and criticising him.



“As I am about to talk about Afia Schwarzenegger, she will come and diss me and will say if you don't have a house don't talk about her issues,” he said.



However, Sheldon seemed unfazed by such potential comments and proceeded to state his opinion.

According to Sheldon, Afia Schwarzenegger should not be regarded as a celebrity but rather as a social commentator.



"Afia Schwar is a celebrity? She is just a social commentator, let's just categorise her as such. So Afia Schwarzenegger is a social commentator,” he added.



He emphasized that in his books and under his watch, she does not meet the criteria to be considered a celebrity.



Sheldon firmly stated, "I mean, she can't be a celebrity. Not in my books, not under my watch. So long as I am alive, she is not a celebrity. She won't. She will never be a celebrity."



The video shared by Marigyata captured Kwadwo Sheldon's straightforward assessment of Afia Schwarzenegger's status within the entertainment industry.

While Afia Schwarzenegger may have gained attention through her outspoken nature and controversial statements, Sheldon firmly believes that she falls under the category of a social commentator rather than a celebrity.



