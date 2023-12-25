Afia Schwarzenegger is the Most Controversial Celebrity of the Year

Afia Schwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian socialite cum comedienne

Afia Schwarzenegger, a popular Ghanaian socialite, ranks as the most controversial celebrity for many reasons and here’s why;

She started the year by rubbishing a bench warrant for her arrest after Chairman Wontumi dragged her to court for defamation.



Afia was among the five UTV panelists that were sued by the NPP Ashanti regional chairman, for allegedly making derogatory marks about him live on air.



Each panelists paid their GHC60,000 fine except Afia Schwarzenegger who resisted her arrest after the court issued a bench warrant.



She failed to show up at any of the court proceedings, a situation that caused the court to slap her with another charge of contempt, where she was sentenced to a 10-day jail term.



Afia resisted the arrest and continued to reside at her hangout until she eventually turned herself in, sometime in February 2023.



After a series of proceedings, she was fined GH¢60,000 by the Tema High Court in the contempt case and also ordered an additional GH¢5,000 fine to be paid to the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.



The court further ordered Afia Schwarzenegger, to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months and was also ordered not to make any pronouncements or comment on the case during the bond period.



The court emphasized that the breach of its orders would result in her re-appearance before court.



Breach of court ruling and ‘re-appearance’ in court

In April, Afia Schwarzenegger was dragged to court once again for violating the terms on which she was freed in an earlier contempt case.



The socialite did not heed the court’s order to stay away from commenting on social media for two years, and the direction that any breach of these orders will warrant her being hauled back.



Instead, she was seen on social media engaging in her usual ‘back and forths’ with her bunch of nemesis’ as she resumed full activities online.



Chairman Wontumi, after analyzing events closely, came to the realization that the socialite did not heed any of the court’s rules and as such, issued another lawsuit seeking the court to haul back the comedienne.



“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honorable court for an order praying the honorable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgment of this court,” parts of the lawsuit read.







Afia sues Maurice Ampaw



Sometime in May, Afia Schwarzenegger sued Maurice Ampaw, one of Chairman Wontumi’s close allies who was part of his legal team.



Afia pleaded with the court for Ghc1,000,000 in general damages for defamation from Maurice Ampaw.

She also sought an order of perpetual injunction to restrain him from telling, saying or discussing anything about her on any communication channel, whether print, radio, electronic or social media.



This comes after Maurice, on several occasions launched scathing attacks at Afia Schwarzenegger, particularly, on Wontumi’s Movement TV.



Afia Schwarzenegger renews fight with MzBel



The public spat between Afia Schwarzenegger and her former friend, Mzbel, was reignited after she claimed she prayed for the singer’s father to die.



Afia, during the interaction with fans in a TikTok live video disclosed that she went to a funeral home at night to perform some incantations including pouring libation for MzBel’s father to die.



“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from Lashibi Funeral Homes. I went to Lashibi Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,” Afia stressed.



Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Kennedy Agyapong



Afia Schwarzenegger descended heavily on the then flagbearer aspirant of the NPP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, after the politician apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for all the harsh statements he has ever made to him.



Afia insisted that Kennedy Agyapong’s apology to former President John Mahama is a testament to his uncouth public rants aimed at attacking individuals and state institutions.

She quizzed if Kennedy Agyapong would also apologize to other public officers and state institutions, he marred their reputations through his unsavory public rants.



She also insisted that his quest to contest the presidency warranted the series of apologising to the people he had offended.



Afia Schwarzenegger vigorously campaigned against Kenedy Agyapong on social media.



Afia Schwarzenegger fights Ohemaa Woyeje and Ayisha Modi



Earlier in August this year, Ayisha Modi was hosted by popular AngelFM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, where the former made some disparaging comments about Afia Schwarzenegger.



Ayisha tackled issues about her countless feuds, particularly with Afia Schwarzenegger.



She renewed her feud with the socialite, labelled her as a prostitute and dragged her in the mud.



Ayisha also claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger is a beneficiary of her benevolence and even recalled an instance when she bought her a mobile phone and even fed her at some point.



These comments triggered Afia Schwarzenegger and she bitterly responded with attacks directed at Ohema Woyeje and Ayisha Modi.

Afia ended her several years of friendship with Ohemaa Woyeje and dragged Ayisha Modi in the mud once again.



Afia Schwarzenegger’s alleged wedding



Since August, Afia Schwarzenegger shared pictures from her purported wedding on social media, and touting herself as a proud ‘Mrs Duah’.



The 41-year-old has since been flaunting her wedding ring and chiding her detractors.



She directed one of her jabs at one of her nemesis’ Delay, who she labeled ‘lonely and barren.’



Delay also responded with indirect jabs and this escalated into another episode of ‘back and forths’.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



EB/BB