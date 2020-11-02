Afia Schwarzenegger jumps to Kwakye Ofosu's defense, slams videographer after viral video

Social media commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger

Social media commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed the videographer of the supposed leaked video involving deputy information minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu who was alleged to be caught in a room with an engaged woman.

According to Afia, the videographer had no right to carry out such an act against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region.



As far as she is concerned, the woman involved is not a family property to be fought over.



“Every man is chopius n equally guilty of whatever FOK is being accused of..



The gentleman that recorded the video should be ashamed of himself ranting over his brother’s “Girlfriend”…“Well your brother’s Girlfriend is not your family’s property…neither is she your relative n she can do whatever she wants with herself…I feel sorry for the women that were encouraging your foolishness”.

Afia Schwarzeneggar, however, advised Felix Kwakye Ofosu not to go about chasing women in party t-shirt to avoid further disgrace.



Read below her Facebook post.







