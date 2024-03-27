Afia Schwarzenegger kneels and begs Fadda Dickson on behalf of Funny Face

Afia Schwarzenegger has rallied support from Ghanaians and has also sought to mend Funny Face’s broken ties with some 'showbiz industry giants', who could help the comedian in these difficult times.

The popular socialite took to TikTok to plead with Despite Media Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh, whom Funny Face offended years ago during his mental breakdown on social media.



It can be recalled that about a couple of months ago, Funny Face disclosed that as part of his recovery, he went around apologizing to the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson, and others, whom he had insulted and disgraced online.



Funny Face said Bola Ray forgave him outrightly but Fadda Dickson, sacked him and asked him never to return.



However, in the wake of Funny Face’s recent woes, Afia Schwarzenegger has seized this opportunity to appeal to Fadda Dickson’s kind heart.



In a viral TikTok video, she said, “Funny Face has stepped on so many toes including my father, Fadda Dickson. Papa, please forgive him (kneels down). You would’ve forgiven me if I were the one. I am so sad; I have never prayed for somebody.

"I was really scared when I heard the news because Funny Face likes children, so if he knocks down a child, he can never recover from it. He is going through a lot. Mental health issues are real, pray it never happens to anyone in your family,” she established.



Afia Schwarzenegger however stated that Funny Face’s accident was no fault of his. “It’s not his fault, he was drunk and do you think he had to drink for the fun of it?”



She added, “But God revealed in my spirit that Funny Face will be completely restored after this incident.”



Meanwhile, Funny Face, known privately as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, who was arraigned before the Ofankor District court after the incident, has been remanded for two weeks.



He has been charged on the counts of drunk and careless driving.

The victims, on the other hand, are still receiving treatment, with some in a critical state.







Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle rammed into five people, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the central region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.

Funny Face’s recent fight with Vanessa



A few days before his March 24, 2024, accident on the Kasoa highway, Funny Face was spotted online lambasting the mother of his three daughters over custody issues.



In a series of posts on Instagram, he said his baby mama, upon realizing that he was steadily recovering from his mental state, took advantage of the situation and started getting closer to him.



He said Vanessa, who nearly destroyed his life by bolting with their kids for the past four years, suddenly started giving him access to them through several video calls.



However, in the latest turn of events, Funny Face said Vanessa had withdrawn all such rights and suddenly developed a cold attitude towards him.

Unclear about Vanessa’s sudden change, Funny Face is unhappy with the fact that she raised his hopes with the children and dashed them.



