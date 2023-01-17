3
Afia Schwarzenegger makes a plea as court delivers final verdict in contempt case

Afia Schwarzenegger Neskkbdkje.png Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

January 17, 2022, will forever be remembered by actress and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, chiefly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia who is marking the 1st anniversary of the passing of her father, Augustus Agyei is equally looking forward to a crucial court verdict on the same day.

"Remember me in your prayers tonight," read her Instagram post on January 16, 2023.

The said post came with a picture of the socialite in funeral cloth.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Afia was charged with contempt of court in her case involving famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

Although she was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court back in 2022, she did not serve. Her lawyers on December 20, 2022, moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.

The Tema High Court will on Tuesday, January 17, render a verdict that will determine her fate.

Meanwhile, Afia has shared an emotional post in remembrance of her late father who passed away last year at the age of 83.

"Dada, it's been a year you left me. Am I doing good...Naaa just existing," she stated in her IG post on January 17, 2023.

About the court case

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger for some sexual allegations made against him.

He later dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, Nana Ama McBrown, and Mr Logic to court after they run commentaries on a case pending before the court during the United SHowbiz TV show on UTV.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic were fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units) or in default, serve a two-month jail sentence.

Afia Schwarzenegger who was not in court was, however, asked to spend 10 days in prison for contempt of court.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
