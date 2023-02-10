Afia Schwarzenegger marries in secret wedding?

Videos and images shared on social media Afia adorned in a beautiful yellow dominated Kente dress

It is being reported that Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has married in a secret wedding ceremony attended by her close friends, family and associates.

The report is corroborated by videos and images shared by some persons close to the comedienne.



One of her twin sons also shared what appears to be visuals from the private event to wish his mother well.



The visuals show Afia adorned in a beautiful yellow dominated Kente dress.



One of her close associates, Tracey Boakye has also taken to her Instagram page to congratulate Afia on her new marriage.



Afia Schwarzenegger and her now ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa went through a controversial divorce after their marriage in South Africa in 2016, which was followed by a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra.



Their marriage hit the rocks after barely a year of their nuptial due to issues of infidelity.

The marriage was officially dissolved by the Kaneshie District Court in 2020.



However, details are yet to be gathered about the new husband of the controversial socialite.





GA/SARA