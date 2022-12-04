Afia Schwarzenegger missing as her daughter performs at a ballet show

Afia Schwarzengger's daughter performs at show

On December 3, 2022, Pena Geiling E Amankona, Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, performed at the national ballet show at the national theatre with her mother nowhere in sight after Chairman Wontumi placed a bounty on her head.

In front of hundreds of spectators, Pena performed in a skin-fitting leotard suit coloured white with red petals sewn on it.



In a post shared by blogger Sammy Kay Media on Instagram, he captioned, "@queenafiaschwarzenegger ‘s daughter @penalistic_pena performing at the ongoing National Ballet Show at the National Theater, Accra."



On December 3, 2022, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, offered to reward an amount of GH¢5,000 to anyone who gives information on the hiding place of Afia Schwarzenegger.



In a wontumionline.com report, Chairman Wontumi called on the general public to help the security forces locate Afia Schwarzenegger after the Tema High court sentenced her to ten days in prison with a fine of GH¢60,000.



This comes after Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.

The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.





ADA/ESA