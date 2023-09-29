Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Alan Kyerematen with ‘Butterfly T-shirt’

Afia Schwarzenegger is a controversial Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

One of the things that couldn’t go unnoticed at Medikal’s album listening was the controversial inscriptions and drawings on Afia Schwarzenegger’s T-shirt.

After slamming Alan Kyerematen several times following his decision to quit the NPP, Afia Schwarzenegger has developed another strategy to further condemn the politician.



One can recall that while addressing the media following his resignation, Mr. Kyerematen established a new ‘movement of change’ with the youth as his support base.



He launched the ‘monarch butterfly’ as the brand logo for his movement, which according to him symbolizes change and transformation, hope and positivity.



Alan said his Movement for Change will have the motto: ‘Ghana will rise again’.



However, in a bid to adopt a new means of trolling Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Afia Schwarzenegger wore a pair of denim shorts paired with a white T-shirt that had a drawing of a butterfly.

‘Afranfranto movement’ was boldly inscribed on Afia's shirt and the back inscription also read, ‘Wasting Ghanaians time.’



This development has stirred reactions from netizens who have either condemned it or joined Afia in mocking the independent presidential aspirant.



Afia Schwarzenegger launches attacks at Alan Kyerematen



Afia Schwarzenegger has since lambasted Mr. Alan Kyerematen following his decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearership race and his resignation from the party.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger said the elephant, which is the symbol for the NPP is struggling to ease the plight of Ghanaians and wondered what a butterfly, being the symbol of Kyerematen's movement would do.

She also described Alan Kyerematen as a retired politician who does not deserve the support of the youth.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB