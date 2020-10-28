1
Afia Schwarzenegger mounts NPP campaign platform

Screenshot 20201025 143829 1603637016921 Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger on NPP campaign platform

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: Sammy Kay Media

What seems to have appeared as a social media campaign for President Nana Addo, by comedian and humour therapist, Afia Schwarzeneggar has morphed into reaching out to the Ghanaian populace to massively vote for President Nana Addo for another term in office.

As sighted by sammykaymedia.com on Afia Schwar’s Instagram page, the vociferous comedian was seen on an NPP campaign platform expatiating the reason why she feels President Nana Addo deserves another 4-year term.

Her reason for this move is basically for orphans and underprivileged children to also enjoy the free SHS policy by the NPP government as enjoyed by her twins who benefitted the from it and are now SHS graduates.

Watch the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

Did it free for you but you didn't value it.... Lets channel our energy to positivity 4 more 4 Nana

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



View this post on Instagram

Free spitting of truth. 4 more 4 nana. 4 more 4 the orphans Think about an orphan be4 voting this year..remember number 1 is best decision you can ever take for this year

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

