Afia Schwarzenegger mounts NPP campaign platform

What seems to have appeared as a social media campaign for President Nana Addo, by comedian and humour therapist, Afia Schwarzeneggar has morphed into reaching out to the Ghanaian populace to massively vote for President Nana Addo for another term in office.

As sighted by sammykaymedia.com on Afia Schwar’s Instagram page, the vociferous comedian was seen on an NPP campaign platform expatiating the reason why she feels President Nana Addo deserves another 4-year term.



Her reason for this move is basically for orphans and underprivileged children to also enjoy the free SHS policy by the NPP government as enjoyed by her twins who benefitted the from it and are now SHS graduates.



