Afia Schwarzenegger names her dog after Mzbel, mocks her in video

Afia Schwarzenegger And New Dog Afia Schwarzenegger plays with her dog

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedienne and social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has again stirred up controversy by naming her dog after her longtime nemesis Mzbel.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen calling her dog "Mzbel" while teasingly singing lines from Mzbel's recent song, "Asibolanga."

She also instructed the dog to "lick her feet" while referring to it as the "rape ambassador."

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has sparked outrage from some social media users who believe Afia Schwarzenegger's actions are inappropriate and disrespectful.

Some have called on her to show more maturity and stop using her platform to engage in petty feuds.

This is not the first time Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been involved in a public feud.

The two have a history of trading insults on social media and in interviews, with Afia Schwarzenegger once accusing Mzbel of falsely accusing Reverend Josh Laryea of rape.

While some fans of Afia Schwarzenegger have found the video amusing, others have expressed disappointment in her behaviour and called on her to focus on more positive content.

As of now, Mzbel has not made any official statement regarding the incident.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
