Afia Schwarzenegger opens up about getting more surgeries after a hair transplant

Afia Schwarzenegger captures Kisa Gbekle's srugeon

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that she plans to have more surgeries in Turkey with Kisa Gbekle's cosmetic surgeon.

In a video she shared on her official Instagram account, she heaped praises on the surgeon while revealing that she has been longing to have a procedure with him.



“There comes the world’s best surgeon, Doctor Serkan. Good morning. I have been longing to meet you. I have heard so much about the good things you do here in Istanbul.



“I have been told you are the best, best, best surgeon in Istanbul. I can't wait to have all my surgeries with you and tell all my friends about you in Ghana. Ghanaians love Dr Serkan,” she said.



In a subsequent video she shared over the weekend, the Ghanaian socialite disclosed that she was going to get a hair transplant done.



According to her, she was going through the process for health reasons.

She detailed in her caption that accompanied her post that she will have other surgeries to remove a mole and also to work on her dislocated knee.



“Hi, fam. Am in Turkey for a couple of surgeries.. gonna be here for some weeks since. I am doing a lot on my health.



“My knee as well as a hair transplant n removal of moles or whatever it’s called. Can’t disclose everything here because some of you are witches n wizards,” she shared on Instagram on November 13, 2022.













ADA/BB