Afia Schwarzenegger replies critics over claims she envies Dr. Grace Boadu’s wealth

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to her critics following her comments regarding the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu's, death, which did not sit well with some individuals.

She indicated that before she publicly made those claims about Dr. Grace Boadu that seemed to dent her image, she had audio evidence to support her utterances but didn’t play it publicly out of respect for the deceased.



Afia Schwarzenegger noted that she does not envy Dr. Grace Boadu’s wealth as claimed by some members of the public, because she has established herself financially and taken good care of her family as well.



“I have groomed well-behaved children who will be graduating from the University this year. I have also adopted someone and given her a better life. I have all that I need, so I don’t have the energy to envy anybody. I pity those making such claims. I want to reiterate that before I commented on Dr. Grace Boadu’s issue I had more than 10 audios.



“However, because I respected the dead that’s why I didn't play them publicly. If I lied, didn't the deceased confess when she was alive that she had problems because of a surgery she had? If I advise you to be vigilant when buying local herbs, is that an insult? Why would I envy someone dead?” she quizzed while speaking in a TikTok live video.

Background



Afia Schwarzenegger shared a new twist on issues surrounding the demise of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO, Dr. Grace Boadu.



Afia Schwarzenegger, while threatening to expose what she described as the schemes and wiles of the late Grace Gift Hospital CEO, alleged that a lot of patients have been scammed through the sale and advertisement of non-potent drugs and treatment.



According to Afia, Dr. Grace had swindled and deceived her clientele with the ‘lack of technical know-how’, indicating that all the drugs she once advertised couldn’t even help resolve her numerous health problems.

“Grace was scamming people, a medical scam. That’s what it is. She sells drugs that don’t work. She scammed people to build her wealth. As humans, we need to think, have a conscience and know that life is a blessing. How can a 32-year-old girl even sell a story that she had been married for 16 years?



"When people are saying things like this, you need to ask questions. Grace Boadu is a fraud and whatever they did was to sell those fraudulent drugs to patients," she fumed.



She added, that Dr Grace Boadu, who had claimed to have helped women conceive and solve several fertility and labour complications had to resort to IVFs at some point.



“The process of conceiving isn’t like pedicure, whereby a woman can't undertake it, all by herself. You can’t tell people that you are a pro in helping people conceive, whereas, you can’t help yourself with it. Whereas, you have been going through several IVFs,” she said in a TikTok live session.

Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Her funeral is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor.'

The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



Watch the video below





