Afia Schwarzenegger's son tattoos mother's face on his back

Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video of a recent tattoo by one of his twin sons, Irvin Geiling Jnr.



The actress who is the mother of the twin boys James Ian Hedeergen and Irvin Geiling Hedeergen revealed that her second son is finally happy following the fulfilment of his greatest wish.

Irvin Jnr who seemed pleased with his new tattoo gave out smiles in a video recorded by his mother. It is unclear the inspiration behind the tattoo but from all indication, it was with the consent of his mother.



The video which was sighted by GhanaWeb was captioned: “@irvinjnr (mama). Thank you, @khemitoonsartandmusic, for making my boy happy.”



Irvin Geiling Jnr who turns 20 years in August is a Level 100 student of the University of Ghana.



