Afia Schwarzenegger sponsored my ‘skirt’ outfit for TV3 Music Music – Mr. Drew reveals

Talented highlife artiste and “Dw3” hitmaker, Mr. Drew has revealed that his Scottish Kilt traditional outfit which he used to perform at the TV3 ‘music music’ over the weekend was sponsored by the kind courtesy of his newly found friend, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Over the weekend, Mr. Drew put up an amazing electrifying performance which comprised of well-coordinated choreography with his dancers but the bone of contention has been the skirt he wore to stage which has now become the talk of the town.



“I started as a dancer so I always make sure that everything that I do, the dance will be part of it to make my performance different from what everyone else is doing.



“For me, I don’t joke with my performances so I make sure that it’s a whole package that everyone will enjoy.



“I don’t just come on stage to make noise and leave but the dance too should be enjoyed by all of us”



Mr. Drew speaking to Cape Coast’s finest radio personality, Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said he was shocked when Afia Schwarzenegger took him to ‘Zaraman’ boutique owned by Osebo to sponsor his skirt outfit.

“The outfit I wore to 'Music Music' is where the whole matter is. I was at home and this nice fair-colored lady known as Queen Afia Schwar told me she is having a friend that she would like us to pay him a visit.



“For those who don’t know, I would say Afia Schwarzenegger is my new found friend. She cares about me a lot and I also do care about her a lot.



“So when I went I didn’t even know it was Osebo the famous guy that we were going to so I was really shocked. Besides, you can’t go there empty-handed without buying anything from his boutique.



“With regards to that she bought me an outfit special for my performance so the skirt people saw me wearing is called kilt and it is a Scottish traditional wear”.

