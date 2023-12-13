Afia Schwarzenegger storms a popular US Cathedral to pray for Ghana

President Akufo-Addo and Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sought God’s intervention in fixing the overwhelming problems of the country, particularly the National Cathedral.

She made this request while citing her observations as far as the ‘dilapidated’ state of the project, which is currently under construction, is concerned.



According to Afia, the Cathedral, which President Akufo-Addo promised to build in fulfilment of his promise to God, has now turned into what she described as a ‘manhole’.



While praying in a satirical manner, Afia Schwarzenegger, who was spotted at St. Patrick's Cathedral in America said,



“God, have mercy on us. This is the cathedral Nana Addo wants to build for Ghana that has turned into a manhole. Lord, as I have knelt before you, have mercy on me. if you exempt me, it will be difficult for Ghana which I don't want to happen. I am also praying for former President, the late John Evans Atta-Mills as well as John Dramani Mahama. Help us [Ghanaians] to build the cathedral.”



Meanwhile, the National Cathedral project has stalled after the board in charge stated that they were battling with financial constraints which has led to the delays.



Per reports, the Cathedral is currently not in good shape, a situation, which has triggered outbursts from netizens.

Scores of Ghanaians are calling for the project to be squashed, as according to them, it is a total waste of state resources.







SB/EB



Watch the video below



