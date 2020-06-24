Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger sued for ¢500,000 over defamatory statement

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has been sued for ¢500,000 by the CEO of P-Mobile Communications Limited, Philip Kwame Brobbey.

Popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, the controversial TV host is being dragged to court over a defamatory statement she made on Instagram about the telecommunication company and its CEO.



According to a writ by an Accra High Court copied to Pulse.com.gh, the Shwar TV host made some damaging statements against Brobbey and his company despite fulfilling their contractual obligations when Afia Schwarzenegger was signed as brand ambassador in 2018.



It demanded an ‘aggravated or exemplary damages in the sum of ¢500,000’, plus publication of retraction across her social media pages.

She has also been given a restraining order against making such defamatory remarks about Brobbey and his company in the future.





